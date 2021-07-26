Last Updated:

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application Window Closes Today, See Direct Link To Apply

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2021: SBI on July 6 opened the application window for 6100 vacancies. July 26 is the last date to apply for SBI apprenticeship.

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2021

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The last day to fill the SBI recruitment form for apprenticeship is July 26, 2021. The State Bank of India on 5th July 2021 informed that it is inviting applications for its latest recruitment drive. The notification dated 5th July 2021 read that the application starting date was 6th July 2021 and the closing date will be 26th July 2021. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by Monday. Applications can be accessed at sbi.co.in. Candidates can check the eligibility, important dates, and follow the step-by-step guide to complete the application process.

SBI apprenticeship: Vacancy Details

The SBI Recruitment 2021 drive aims to recruit 6100 apprentices in 2021. Interested candidates who fall in the age group of 20-28 years can apply for these training positions being offered State Bank of India. Candidates who will be shortlisted will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month.

  • Total Posts - 6100
  • General - 2577 Posts
  • EWS - 604 Posts
  • OBC - 1375 Posts
  • SC - 977 Posts
  • ST - 567 Posts

SBI Apprentice 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers
  • Click on link that reads ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961
  • OR here is the DIRECT LINK to apply for SBI apprenticeship
  • On the new window, click on new registration and register using your mobile number and email address
  • Complete the columns, upload documents and pay the fees

SBI Apprentice Vacancy: Important Dates 

  • SBI Apprentice Notification Date- 5 July 2021
  • Online applications were started on July 6, 2021
  • Last date to apply for recruitment drive is July 26, 2021
  • Closure for editing application details will be on July 26, 2021
  • Last date for printing your application is August 10, 2021
  • Online fee payment dates- 6-26 July 2021
  • Online examination is scheduled for August (tentative)

Eligibility, age limit, and Selection Process

The candidate should have graduated from a recognized university. Candidate must fall in the age group of 20-28 years as on 31st October 2020. Apprentice will be selected on the basis of online written test and tests of the local language.

