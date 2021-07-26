SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application Window Closes Today, See Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: PTI
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The last day to fill the SBI recruitment form for apprenticeship is July 26, 2021. The State Bank of India on 5th July 2021 informed that it is inviting applications for its latest recruitment drive. The notification dated 5th July 2021 read that the application starting date was 6th July 2021 and the closing date will be 26th July 2021. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by Monday. Applications can be accessed at sbi.co.in. Candidates can check the eligibility, important dates, and follow the step-by-step guide to complete the application process.
The SBI Recruitment 2021 drive aims to recruit 6100 apprentices in 2021. Interested candidates who fall in the age group of 20-28 years can apply for these training positions being offered State Bank of India. Candidates who will be shortlisted will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month.
The candidate should have graduated from a recognized university. Candidate must fall in the age group of 20-28 years as on 31st October 2020. Apprentice will be selected on the basis of online written test and tests of the local language.