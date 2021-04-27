SBI Clerk 2021 Recruitment: Application Process For 5000 Vacancies For Clerk, JA Begins

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 50000 vacancies for the post of clerk and junior associates. The online application link for SBI Clerk JA Recruitment 2021 has been activated today, April 27. Aspirants can apply online by visiting the official website www.sbi.co.in/ careers. The last date to apply is May 17, 2021.

SBI Clerk 2021 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the SBI Clerk 2021 recruitment should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 16.08.2021. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16, 2021.

Age Limit: Applicants should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as of April 1, 2021. In other words, candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1993, and not later than April 1, 2001 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit relaxation has been provided to the reserved category candidates.

SBI Clerk Salary

Pay Scale: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)

SBI Clerk 2021 Recruitment: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by a main examination and test of specified opted local language. The SBI Clerk online preliminary exam will consist of Objective Tests for 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections namely, English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

SBI Clerk main exam will comprise of 190 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be four sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

Click here to read SBI Clerk 2021 Notification

Click here to apply online for SBI Clerk 2021