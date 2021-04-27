SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021: See State Wise Previous Year Cut Off For SBI Clerk Mains Exam Here

The State Bank of India has invited the applications as part of its SBI Clerk vacancy. The online application process for the SBI Clerk and Junior Associates (JA) Recruitment 2021 was activated today. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website for SBI Clerk recruitment at sbi.co.in. The examination will be conducted for a total of 5000 SBI Clerk vacancy. SBI Clerk cut off 2021 will be announced later on the official website of the State Bank of India. As the recruitment drive has started, a lot of people have been curious to know about the previous year cutoff of SBI Clerk exam. Read more to know about the previous year cutoff of the SBI clerk.

Previous year cutoff of SBI Clerk exam

The SBI Clerk 2020 main exam cut off was released last year. The state-wise mains exam cut off was released by the State Bank of India. Here is a look at the State Bank of India state wise cut off for the SBI Clerk 2020 mains exam for the unreserved category.

West Bengal – 86.75

Gujarat – 82.75

Maharashtra – 84

Telangana – 86.75

Uttar Pradesh – 90.25

Himachal Pradesh – 87.25

Andhra Pradesh – 88.75

Uttarakhand – 91

Rajasthan – 90.25

Tamil Nadu – 92.75

Karnataka – 80.5

Madhya Pradesh – 89.25

Delhi – 98.75

Chandigarh – 96.75

Punjab – 96.25

Important dates for the recruitment of Junior Associates, JA in 2021

Commencement of online registration of application - 27/04/2021

Closure of registration of application - 17/05/2021

Closure for editing application details - 17/05/2021

Last date for printing your application - 01/06/2021

Online Fee Payment - 27/04/2021 to 17/05/2021

SBI Clerk exam pattern

The interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for a preliminary examination which will be followed by the main examination. A test of specified opted local language will also be conducted. The preliminary examination will be consisting of objective type questions for 100 marks and it will be held in online mode. The duration of the exam will be one hour with 3 sections of English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. All the candidates are advised to check the official notification for details regarding the examination.

After the preliminary exam is conducted, SBI Clerk main exam will be held for qualifying candidates. It will comprise 190 questions for 200 marks. The duration of the main examination will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. The exam will consist of four sections - General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

