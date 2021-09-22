SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the SBI Clerk mains exam 2021. SBI has also released the SBI clerk prelims results 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have passed the SBI Clerk prelims exam are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk mains exam. The candidates can download their admit cards for the main exam 2021 from the official website -sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI Clerk Main Exam 2021

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the clerk mains exam 2021 between October 1 and 17, 2021. The link to download admit cards will be available till October 17. Candidates can follow the steps to download the hall ticket given below. One can also click on the direct link to download the SBI Clerk hall tickets provided below for the convenience of candidates.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website- www.sbi.co.in/careers

On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Announcements' tab

Click on the SBI Clerk mains call letter download link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials like application number and password/ date of birth and submit

Your SBI Clerk mains admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

SBI is conducting this recruitment exam to fill over 5000 vacancies for the post of clerk. The SBI Clerk main exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be 190 Multiple Choice based questions (MCQs).