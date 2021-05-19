SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Apply For Junior Associate Posts Is May 20

The SBI Clerk recruitment 2021: The registration process for the JA posts ends tomorrow, May 20th, 2021. Interested candidates must apply for the exam by May 20th, 2021 by logging on to the official website. Here is more information about the SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 JA posts.

SBI clerk recruitment 2021 registration ends tomorrow

Last date to apply: May 20th, 2021

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website- www.sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the 'Latest Announcements' tab A drop-down menu will appear on the screen Click on the first dot that contains the links for SBI Clerk, JA Recruitment 2021 Click on the Advertisement link to read the SBI Clerk 2021 notification After you have read the advertisement, go back to the homepage Click on the first dot and then click on the link that reads 'Apply online You will be redirected to a new page Register yourself by clicking on the 'New registrations' tab Fill in the required information and submit Your registration number and password will be sent on your registered mobile number as SMS and on the registered email ID. Now go to the apply online page again Key in your registration ID and password to log in An application form will appear on the screen Fill in the SBI Clerk 2021 application form Pay the application fee online and submit your form.

SBI Clerk Salary

SBI clerk recruitment notification revealed the salary for the SBI Clerk vacancy. Pay Scale: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

Eligibility for SBI Clerk vacancy

Applicants for SBI Clerk positions must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Candidates with an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should make sure that their IDD was completed on or before August 16, 2021.

Candidates who are in their final year/semester of graduation can also apply provisionally, with the understanding that if provisionally selected, they must produce proof of passing the graduation examination by August 16, 2021.

Age Limit: As of April 1, 2021, applicants must be at least 20 years old and no more than 28 years old. To put it another way, candidates must have been born between April 2, 1993, and April 1, 2001 (both days inclusive). Candidates in the reserved group also had their upper age limit relaxed.

