SBI PO Eligibility Criteria: Everything You Should Know Before Attempting The Exam

The SBI PO exam is one of the most sought after competitive banking exams. It is conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to choose eligible candidates for the posts of Probationary Officers (PO) in SBI. A large number of people apply for the PO exam every year. Once candidates clear the SBI PO exam, it opens up many opportunities for them among higher corporations and banks should they choose to move away from their PO post. In this article, we'll take a look at the SBI PO eligibility criteria.

SBI PO Eligibility Criteria

Here are the SBI PO eligibility criteria as per the official SBI website. The SBI PO criteria are split into 3 parts. These three sections are academic qualifications, age limit and the number of chances. Candidates can take a look at the SBI PO application 2021 process and the syllabus on the official website. Here are all the details.

Academic Criteria

Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Those who are in the Final year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before the eligibility date as given in the related advertisement.

Candidates having an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before the eligibility date as given in the related advertisement.

The date of passing the eligibility examination will be the date appearing on the mark-sheet or provisional certificate issued by the university/institute.

In case the result of a particular examination is posted on the website of the University / Institute, a certificate issued by the appropriate authority of the University / Institute indicating the date on which the result was posted on the website will be taken as the date of passing.

Age Limit

Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on the eligibility date as given in the related advertisement.

The relaxation of upper age allowed for various categories that can be seen here.

Number of Chances

General candidates are allowed a maximum of 4 attempts to clear the exam. However, some special allowance is given to special categories. Take a look down below.

General (PWD) - 7 attempts

OBC - 7 attempts

OBC(PWD) - 7 attempts

SC/SC(PWD)/ ST/ ST (PWD) - No Restriction

