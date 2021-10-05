SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 2056 Vacancies, Steps And Direct Link To Apply Here

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 2056 vacancies for the post of SBI PO. Aspirants who wish to become probationary officers in SBI can apply online at sbi.co.in. The online application process began today, October 5. The last date to apply for the SBI PO exam is October 25.

The SBI PO Notification 2021 was released on Monday, October 4. However, the link to apply for SBI PO 2021 Exam was activated on October 5. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for SBI PO exam or directly click on the direct link to access the SBI PO application form online.

How to apply for SBI PO 2021 exam

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Go to the careers section by clicking on 'Careers' tab given at the bottom of the page

A new page will open on your screen

Click on the SBI PO 2021 recruitment application link given under the 'Latest Announcements' section

Click on the 'Apply online' link

A new page will appear on your screen

Click on the 'New Registration' link

Provide the required details including personal details (name) and contact information (mobile number, email ID) to complete your registration

After you are registered, go to the login page

Key in your registration number and password to log in

SBI PO application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill the form carefully by providing the correct information

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your SBI PO form.

Direct link to apply for SBI PO 2021 Exam

SBI PO 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed graduation or possesses a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts. Candidates who are appearing for the final year exams can also apply. They will have to produce their proof of passing the graduation exam by December 31, 2021. Candidates must be aged between 21 and 30 years as on April 1, 2021.

SBI PO Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to clear the SBI PO prelims exam 2021. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to clear the SBI PO Main exams followed by an interview round. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round.

SBI PO Salary

As per the SBI PO notification, the starting basic pay of a Probationary Officer (PO) is Rs 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. They will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.