SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 2056 Vacancies, Steps And Direct Link To Apply Here

Image: Screengrab/SBI
State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 2056 vacancies for the post of SBI PO. Aspirants who wish to become probationary officers in SBI can apply online at sbi.co.in. The online application process began today, October 5. The last date to apply for the SBI PO exam is October 25.
The SBI PO Notification 2021 was released on Monday, October 4. However, the link to apply for SBI PO 2021 Exam was activated on October 5. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for SBI PO exam or directly click on the direct link to access the SBI PO application form online.
Candidates who have passed graduation or possesses a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts. Candidates who are appearing for the final year exams can also apply. They will have to produce their proof of passing the graduation exam by December 31, 2021. Candidates must be aged between 21 and 30 years as on April 1, 2021.
Candidates will have to clear the SBI PO prelims exam 2021. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to clear the SBI PO Main exams followed by an interview round. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round.
As per the SBI PO notification, the starting basic pay of a Probationary Officer (PO) is Rs 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. They will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.