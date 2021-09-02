Last Updated:

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's The Direct Link To Apply

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Today is the last day for registration for the SBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2021. Check here how to apply, direct link, and more.

Written By
Amrit Burman
SBI SO Recruitment 2021

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Today is the last day for registration for the SBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2021. The application procedure that started on August 13, 2021, will close at 11:59 pm today, September 2. No applications will be accepted after that. With this recruitment drive, SBI will fill 69 vacancies for the posts of specialist officers. Candidates can apply by visiting the main website of the SBI, while all the information related to SBI SO Recruitment 2021 is available here.

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2021: Direct link

SBI SO Recruitment Notification 2021: The recruitment drive will fill 69 vacancies for the posts such as Assistant Manager, Assistant Manager Marketing & Communication, Deputy Manager/Relationship Manager/Product Manager, and Defense Banking Advisor posts. The candidate applying for the post must upload all the necessary documents and details, failing which their application will not be accepted. Candidates can only apply for one post at a time. To visit and fill in the application form for the SBI SO vacancy, candidates can do so by clicking on the link given here - SBI SO Recruitment 2021.

SBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2021: Follow these simple steps to apply 

  • STEP 1: Visit the website of the State Bank of India or sbi.co.in.
  • STEP 2: Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers or the post"  on the homepage.
  • STEP 3: First, you need to complete the registration process. If so, then follow the below-given steps.
  • STEP 4: After registration. Now log in using your credit card.
  • STEP 5: Now fill in all the required details and then upload the document.
  • Now you are required to pay the application fee and complete the process.
  • STEP 7: Take a printout of the application for future use.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit 

  • The age limit for Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) is 30 years.
  • Assistant Manager-Engineer (Civil)-Age limit of 21 - 30 years
  • Assistant Manager-Engineer (Electrical) 21 - 30 years
  • Circle Defense Banking Advisor - Age limit of 60 years
  • Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) 25 - 35 years
  • Relationship Manager (OMP) 25 - 35 years
  • Product Manager (OMP) 25 - 35 years

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)

