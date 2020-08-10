SC Hears Petition On UGC's Guidelines For Final Year Exams; Will Take Up Again On Aug 14

The Supreme Court on Monday heard the petition challenging the University Grants Commission's (UGC) July 6 circular on the final year exams. During the proceedings, the UGC questioned the affidavits filed by the Delhi and Maharashtra governments cancelling the final year exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the states could not supersede the rules of the UGC. He also added that states could not act unilaterally adding that their degrees may not be recognized if they did so.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the UGC said, "How can states cancel exams when UGC is empowered to confer degrees?" SG Mehta also sought time to reply to the affidavits filed by the two states adding, “If exams aren't conducted, students can't get a degree. That's the law."

The bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah also brought up the Disaster Management Act questioning if the Act could override the UGC's guidelines. The bench sought the UGC's reply in this matter and further slated the hearing for August 14.

UGC justifies circular

Earlier, the UGC justified its decision directing all universities and institutions to hold final year/semester examinations in September saying it was done to protect the academic future of students across the country.

The UGC has also filed a 50-page affidavit on a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Shiv Sena's youth wing 'Yuva Sena', which have challenged its guidelines issued on July 6 for holding the exams in September amidst the persisting Coronavirus pandemic.

The UGC justified the revised guidelines issued on July 6 and said that it adequately takes into account the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic because it provides sufficient time till the end of September 2020 to conduct the final year/terminal semester examinations after following the prescribed protocols and procedures relating to COVID-19.

