SEBI Exam Postponed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic; Board Announces New Dates

SEBI has not only postponed the online exam for the Grade A officer post, but they have even extended the last day to submit the online application. The new date for the Grade Phase – I is slated to be conducted on July 4 where interested and eligible applicants can give the online exam for the preliminary phase of the Grade A officer post. Read on for the reasons why SEBI exam date was postponed.

SEBI exam postponed due to the coronavirus

While the Phase 1 exam is rescheduled to July 4th, the Phase 2 exam is slated for August 23. After the RBI postponed its recruitment exams due to the coronavirus SEBI was second in line to postpone the exam amidst the coronavirus scare. Even the last date to fill the online application has been extended to April 30. The application date was earlier slated to end on March 23. The date change has been made to comply with the government instructions and to avoid social gatherings amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country.

Image courtesy: SEBI website

The Phase 2 of the IT stream is going to be held separately and won't be conducted on the same day as of the other streams. SEBI is conducting this exam for filling up of the 147 posts as a Grade A officer including backlogs.

SEBI GRADE A exam rescheduled timings

Earlier Rescheduled Application filling and Fees Payment March 07, 2020, to March 23, 2020 March 07, 2020, to April 30, 2020 Phase – I Online Examination April 12, 2020 July 04, 2020 Phase-II Online Examination May 03, 2020 August 23, 2020

SEBI Grade A exam

The Securities & Exchange Board of India i.e. SEBI is recruiting candidates for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for various streams including Legal, General, Engineering, Information Technology, Official Language, and Research Stream. The SEBI exam for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) will be conducted in an online mode on the rescheduled date that SEBI has revealed.

