Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Exam Result Declared, Here's How To Check

SAV Class 6 entrance test results 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) class 6 entrance exam for the session 2021-22. The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance test was conducted on January 30, 2021. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results online from June 8 onwards. A total of 60 boys and 60 girls have passed the entrance exam.

How to check Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2021

The SAV class 6 entrance test result will be available on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com on June 8. Follow the steps given below to check the SAV class 6 result. Alternatively, they can click on the direct links given below.

Visit the official website- www.secondary.biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on the 'Result' tab A new page will open Scroll down to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result section Click on the link for the SAV results of boys or girls candidates A PDF file will open on your screen Look for your name and roll number Save the file on your computer

A total of 12,959 students had applied for the SAV Class 6 entrance exam. A total of 1200 students including 600 boys and 600 girls passed the preliminary exam. Out of them, only 1179 students appeared in the main exam. The main exam was conducted in Bankipur Girls' School, Patna for female candidates and Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh School aka Patna High School, Gardanibagh for male candidates.

SAV class 6 entrance result

A total of 60 boys and 60 girls have passed the entrance exam. The students who have passed the exam will be medically examined before admitting them to the school. Principals of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui will notify about the medical examination of the students.

SAV class 6 entrance exam (main) comprised two papers. Each paper carried 150 marks. Paper-1 comprised of 100 subjective questions of Math and 50 objective questions of Math. Paper 2 had 150 objective type questions that had to be answered in OMR sheets. There was no negative marking.