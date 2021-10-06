South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 4103 Apprentices Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The South Central Railway under its recent recruitment drive has invited applications for the post of apprentices. SCR Recruitment 2021 aims to select candidates for a total of 4103 posts. SCR apprentice recruitment 2021 notice has been released on October 1, 2021 and the application window for the same has been opened on October 4, 2021. All the interested candidates should make sure to apply by November 3, 2021.

Interested candidates can check details like eligibility, age limit and salary here. For more information, candidates will have to visit the official website at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. In order to register themselves, candidates should be ready with Aadhar Number, E-Mail ID, and mobile number. The step to apply for the same is mentioned here.

South Central Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates will be those who have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system). The minimum marks which they should secure is 50 percent. Candidate should also possess ITI certificate in the trade notified from the institutes recognized by NCVT/ SCVT. The minimum age to apply is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years.

South Central Apprentice recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates who will register themselves will have to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee through net banking. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and female candidates will be exempted from payment of fees. Here is the direct link to view the official notification for the recruitment.

Vacancy Details

AC Mechanic- 250 posts

Carpainter- 18 posts

Diesel Mechanic- 531 posts

Electrician- 1019 posts

Electronic Mechanic- 92 posts

Fitter- 1460 posts

Machinist- 71 posts

MMTM- 5 posts

MMW- 24 Posts

Painter 80 posts

Welder- 553 posts

SCR recent recruitment: How to apply