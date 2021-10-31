Southern Railway Recruitment: Apply For Various Posts Under Sports Quota; Check Details

The Southern Railway is inviting candidates to apply for posts from Level 2 to Level 5 against the sports quota under open advertisement. Eligible candidates can easily apply online by visiting the official website of Southern Railway - rrcmas.in. The last date to apply for the posts is November 30, 2021.

This year the recruitment drive will fill a total of 21 posts in the Southern Railway department. Candidates before submitting their application form must ensure that all the information is correctly filled and they must also attach the required documents. Check the key details given below.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Positions Number of vacancies Athletics (Men) 2 Athletics (Women) 2 Basketball (Men) 4 Basketball (Women) 3 Cricket (Women 3 Powerlifting (Men) 1 Swimming (Men) 1 Volleyball (Men) 2 Volleyball (Women) 3

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit | Application fees | Other details

Application fees for general category students are Rs 500. Whereas, SC/ST/Women/Ex-servicemen/Person with Disabilities/candidates belonging to Minority are required to pay Rs 250.

Candidates can send applications to the Assistant Personnel Officer, Railway Recruitment Cell, Southern Railway 3rd Floor, No 5 Dr PV Cherian Crescent Road, Egmore, Chennai – 600 008.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Payscale | Age limit

According to the railway recruitment cell, candidates aged between 18 years to 25 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

For post in Level 2 & 3 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix – 12th Pass (+2 stage).

For post in Level 4 & 5 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix – Graduation.

