SPACE India Launches Online Astronomy Club IAstronomer As E-learning Solutions

Space Technology and Education Pvt. Ltd. has launched its online astronomy club iAstronomer as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted institutions to shift to the digital world. The pandemic has transformed the centuries-old, chalk–talk teaching model to one driven by technology, pushing the education sector towards e-learning solutions.

SPACE said that iAstronomer would introduce new concepts of astronomy and space sciences through interactive sessions, use of technology, series of easy and friendly demonstrations and experiential activities that can be performed easily at home. It would also provide opportunities to participate and win international projects and events, providing global exposure while keeping in mind the skill set and acumen of individuals for all age groups.

SPACE calls itself a dynamic company where they constantly work towards the development of science and astronomy in India, aiming to create a scientifically aware society and contribute to the technological and social development of the country. They have been working in the field of Astronomy and Space Sciences for more than a decade.

Series of online experiential sessions

It is continuing with brand-new series of online experiential sessions for class 1 to 12 as well as for adults on Astronomy and Space Sciences. Students and adults can learn and explore what the universe has to offer along with the secrets of the cosmos without stepping out of their homes. iAstronomer Club implements various initiatives for individuals and some of them are:

Yearlong continuous program: Introduction to the world of Astronomy and Space Sciences through hands-on activities, experiments, games and quizzes covering 48 sessions in 12 months.

STEAM Education: It offers learning experiences to everyone that is fun, exciting, memorable and support in promoting their aspirations in the field of astronomy and space education research.

Live Interactions: Individuals will be interacting with eminent Astronomers, Astronauts and scientists all across the globe.

Doubt Clearing Sessions: It is important to understand each and every concept clearly and to upgrade their minds by interacting with the people of same age groups.

Global Exposure: Students will get a global platform and will be participating and interacting in the LIVE webinars with people all over the world, international competitions and events.

(Image: pixabay)