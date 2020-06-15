Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: The Actor's Love For Astronomy Is Evident From This Video

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the entire industry and his fans in shock. The actor, who was just 34 years old, had a huge fan following due to his impressive acting skills. He was also someone who has very fascinated by space and astronomy. Sushant Singh Rajput's entire Instagram is filled with posts related to cosmos and its understandings. The actor seemed to have loved metaphysics and this video of him at the USSRC, NASA, proves it well.

Sushant enjoyed his trip to USSRC, NASA

Sushant Singh Rajput had previously uploaded a video on Instagram, where a man was heard explaining to the actor what is Apollo and how the hatch opens up leading the astronauts to the moon. The actor had captioned the picture - “The hatch that opens to the dreams, that which makes you week in the knees(at least 1/6 times:), and then even metaphorically, make you feel over the moon." The actor by the sound of his voice seemed to have been smitten by the space bug.

Even in another one of the actor's posts, he talked about Dark Energy and Dark matter, and how it shaped our world. In the caption, the actor explained in depth the concepts and his thought on them by saying that people don't know much about these forces. Many of the actor's posts are about space, time and matter. The actor concluded his caption by writing - Our reality is not what actually reality seems to be.

The actor had also talked about his interest in going to the Moon and his training in NASA. He had said that in a while he could have become a certified instructor. Sushant Singh Rajput had also sent two kids to NASA as he wanted to fulfil his dream through them. The entire Film Industry and Sushant Singh Rajput's fans mourn his death, and this is the official statement by his team over his death:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief

