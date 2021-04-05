SPPU Releases Mock Exam Timetable; Check Complete Schedule Here

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), better known as Pune University, has announced the commencement of mock tests ahead of the online open-book exams. While the final examination is scheduled to be held on April 10, the SPPU mock test will be scheduled between April 5 and April 9. A comprehensive SPPU mock exam timetable has been provided on the website, of which details are given below. This is to accustom the students to the online examination process such as downloading question papers, jotting down the answers, scanning the answers and vice versa. Here's everything you need to know about the SPPU mock test.

SPPU Mock Test for Pune University Online Exams

Along with the provision of the SPPU mock exam timetable, the website also provided a set of guidelines, which is as follows: "Examination test contains general knowledge, Covid-19 awareness related & general aptitude related questions. Students can appear for the examination as per the schedule mentioned below. The students who fail to appear for the mock exam as per schedule can appear for the mock exam on other dates, but it is recommended to appear for the exam as per schedule.

Only One Successful Test Appearance is allowed. If a student faces any technical issues during the examination and gets auto-logout or auto-submit, then he/she can contact Chat Support on the website (as primary action) or call on 02071530202 and his/her test will be restarted. Online Exam related Support will be open only from 10 AM to 6 PM. The Username (PRN) & Password for the Mock & Main exam starting from the 10th will remain the same. Email & SMS of username & password for each MOCK Test will be sent to respective student day before his/her MOCK test date. You can check your username & password in Student Profile System too.”

SPPU Mock Exam Timetable

Source: unipune.ac.in

Pune University Online Exams: Pattern

Exams for the first, second and third year for the regular, backlog and repeater students will be held online in multiple-choice questions format. Furthermore, the exam will comprise 60 questions, out of which 50 will be considered for determining marks. Students will get one hour to appear for the exam, whereas disabled students get an additional 20 minutes to attempt the paper. Students are advised to regularly check the official website of Pune University through SPPU login for more details and notifications regarding both the mock test as well as the final examinations.

Direct link to the website

Direct link to the notification

