SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: See Details About The Eligibility For CGL Examination

The Staff Selection Commission had released the official notification for SSC CGL 2021 in December last year. The window for application is now closed and the computer-based examination will be held from May 29 to June 7, 2021. A lot of candidates from all over India had registered themselves for the SSC CGL 2021 examination. The examination is held for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations. A lot of people are curious to know about the SSC CGL eligibility criteria and their details. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the eligibility criteria of SSC CGL.

SSC CGL eligibility criteria

The most important eligibility criteria of SSC CGL is that the candidate must have a graduate degree. The examination SSC CGL is Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level Examination. Therefore, having a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university is a must in the SSC eligibility criteria for the examination. Those candidates who are appearing in the final year of their graduation course are also eligible to apply in the SSC CGL examination. However, they must possess Essential qualifications on or before 01-01-2021.

Candidates will have to produce all their relevant certificates such as mark sheets for all three years of Graduation/ Provisional Certificate/ Degree of Graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before January 1, 2021. If a candidate fails to do so, the candidature of such candidates will be canceled by the Staff Selection Commission. For detailed information on SSC eligibility criteria, check the official SSC CGL notification given below.

See the official SSC CGL 2021 notification HERE

For the nationality, a candidate should either be A citizen of India, a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan. The detailed eligibility criteria of SSC CGL about nationality are mentioned in the official notification of the SSC CGL 2021. The age limit for the candidates varies from post to post. There are also certain relaxations in the age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category. The requirement of the age limit for various posts is as follows.

For the posts for which the age limit is 18-27 years: The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1994 and not later than 01-01-2003.

For the posts for which the age limit is 20-27 years: The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1994 and not later than 01-01-2001.

For the posts for which the age limit is 20-30 years: The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1991 and not later than 01-01-2001.

For the posts for which the age limit is up to 30 years: The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1991 and not later than 01-01-2003.

For the post for which the age limit is up to 32 years: The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1989 and not later than 01-01-2003.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the SSC CGL 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock