SSC CGL Final Result 2018 Declared At Ssc.nic.in,11103 Candidates Selected For Appointment

The Staff Selection Commission on Thursday declared the Combined Graduate Level 2018 final results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the final rounds of the exam can check their SSC CGL 2018 final results online by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in. A total of 11103 candidates have been recommended for appointment as against the total vacancies of 11105.

SSC CGL 2018 final results: 11103 candidates selected, see merit list here

SSC has also released the category-wise cutoff marks of SSC CGL Tier-1. 2 and 3 exams for assistant audit officer (AAO), junior statistical officer (JSO), and other posts. As per the official notice released by SSC, the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates of CGL 2018 will be uploaded on the official website on April 16 which will be available till April 30. Candidates will have to log in using their registration number and password to obtain their scorecard.

SSC had conducted the CGL tier-2 exam in the month of June 2019 for which approximately 25.8 lakh candidates had applied. The SSC CGL Tier-2 exam was held from September 11 to 14, 2019. A total of 50293 candidates qualified to appear for the tier-3 exam that was held on December 29, 2019. However, the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSC CGL Tier-3 exam 2018 result was then released on September 30, 2020. SSC CGL skill test was held on December 18 and 19, 2020. The document verification round began on January 27, 2021.

Click here to see SSC CGL 2018 final merit list

Click here to check SSC CGL 2018 cutoff marks and other details

Click here to see the tentative vacancy list for SSC CGL 2018 recruitment.