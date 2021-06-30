SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2019 Declared; Here's The Direct Link To Check Results & Cut-off

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission has released results of Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019. It is for Tier III examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination and want to know their results can now check SSC CGL result 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in

The official notification issued by SSC reads, “The Staff Selection Commission conducted Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) of CGLE 2019 on 22.11.2020. Result of Tier-II, for short-listing of the candidates for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper), was declared by the Commission on 19.02.2021. Based on the result of Tier-II, a total of 43,896 candidates were shortlisted for evaluation of their Tier-III Paper.”

SSC CGL Tier III Results: How to check

Here is the direct link to check results

Or students can visit the official website of SSC CGL i.e ssc.nic.in.

Click on the result tab in top navigation bar.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the result tab, enter required details, and click on submit

Click on SSC CGL result download

Take a printout for future reference

SSC CGL Tier III 2019 Result: Cut-Offs

As per the notification, shortlisted candidates are those who have made it through a minimum cut-off.

Here is the direct link to check official cut-off

For UR Category, 30% cut-off has been announced

For UBC/EWS cut-off will be 25%

For others cut-off will be 20%

Based on the marks in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III, candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of examination. As per official notification, following 04 lists of candidates qualifying for the next stages of examination have been prepared. List I has been prepared for Assistant Audit Officer (AAO). List II for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II. List III for posts requiring CPT and list IV for posts other than mentioned in previous lists (including DEST)

Document Verification: Important dates

The schedule for CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates has not been released yet. It will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately. Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 09th July 2021. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and password till 31st July 2021.

Shortlisted Candidates: Points to remember