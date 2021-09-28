Last Updated:

SSC CPO Result 2021: PET/PST Result Declared, 5572 Qualified For Paper-2

SSC CPO Result 2021: SSC has declared PET/PST results for sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF 2020. 5572 candidates have qualified for paper-2 exam.

SSC CPO Result 2021

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the PET/ PST rounds of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the PET/PST round of SSC CPO 2020 can check their results on ssc.nic.in. The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded to the official website. 

A total of 28227 candidates including 2242 females and 25985 males were eligible to appear for the SSC CPO PET/PST. 11164 candidates were present in the PET/PST round. Out of them, 5572 candidates have successfully qualified for appearing in the SSC CPO Paper- 2 exams. Out of them, 478 are female candidates and 5094 are male candidates. 

SSC CPO Paper-2 exam in November

SSC will conduct the SI in Delhi Police, CAPF paper-2 exam on November 8, 2021. "Paper-II has been scheduled on 08.11.2021. Admission Certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the issue of Admission Certificate thereof," the official notice reads.

How to check SSC CPO Result 2020

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage,  click on the notice that reads, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II,"
  • A PDF file will open 
  • Candidates can also click on the 'Results' tab given at the top of the homepage
  • Click on the CAPF tab
  • Then click on the PET/PST result link 
  • The list of qualified candidates will appear on your screen
