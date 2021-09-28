SSC CPO Result 2021: PET/PST Result Declared, 5572 Qualified For Paper-2

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the PET/ PST rounds of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the PET/PST round of SSC CPO 2020 can check their results on ssc.nic.in. The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded to the official website.

A total of 28227 candidates including 2242 females and 25985 males were eligible to appear for the SSC CPO PET/PST. 11164 candidates were present in the PET/PST round. Out of them, 5572 candidates have successfully qualified for appearing in the SSC CPO Paper- 2 exams. Out of them, 478 are female candidates and 5094 are male candidates.

SSC CPO Paper-2 exam in November

SSC will conduct the SI in Delhi Police, CAPF paper-2 exam on November 8, 2021. "Paper-II has been scheduled on 08.11.2021. Admission Certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the issue of Admission Certificate thereof," the official notice reads.

How to check SSC CPO Result 2020