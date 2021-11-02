SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 Delayed, To Be Declared On This Date

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the date for the announcement of Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2020 final result. SSC had earlier scheduled to declare the SSC Constable in Delhi Police result on October 31. However, the result has been delayed. SSC will declare the results on December 15, 2021. A notice regarding the same is available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 Date

SSC had an orgaised Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for candidates who cleared the Delhi Police Constable CBT examination, 2020. A total of 67,740 candidates were declared qualified in the CBT exam. The final results will be out on December 15. Candidates will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 may note that the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on 31-10-2021 will now be declared on 15-12-2021 due to unavoidable reasons,” SSC said in its notice.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable computer-based exam was conducted from November 27 to December 14, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted with an aim to fill 5,846 vacancies. Out of these, 1,944 vacancies are for female constables and 3,902 are for male constables in Delhi Police.