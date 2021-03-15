SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Monday declare the Constable in Delhi Police recruitment exam results. Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their SSC Delhi Police constable results 2020 on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The online computer-based exam was held from November 27 to December 16, 2020, at different centers all over the country.

SSC in its latest status report of result declaration has stated that the Delhi Police Constable result 2020 is scheduled to be announced on March 15. Hence, candidates can expect their results anytime soon. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check it by following the steps given below.

How to check SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020

Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Result tab Chose the Constable exam tab You will find a link for SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020. Click on the result link A PDF file will open Find your roll number in the merit list by pressing Ctrl+F on the computer IF you are checking it on mobile, go to the Find in Page option in your browser and type your roll number Your roll number will be highlighted in the PDF if it is there.

Candidates who score the marks above the cut-off set by the commission for the recruitment exam will be required to appear in the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The examination and recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 5846 vacancies. The online exam held had 100 questions carrying 100 marks. The exam was in an MCQ format and wrong answers carried a negative marking system of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks in the examination for the general category is 35 while for the SC/ST/OBC and EWS is 30 marks.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)