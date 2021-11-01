SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Here

The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Constable GD admit card on its official website. Candidates who applied for the SSC GD constable exam 2021, can head to the site and download their individual admit cards.

It is important to note that admit cards will not be sent by post and must be downloaded from the official site.

SSC GD constable admit card 2021 released

The SSC Admit card for the SSC Constable GD is now available on the official site - https://ssc.nic.in/

The facility to download the card will also be provided by the website of Regional Offices. It will also be provided on the CRPF site - https://crpf.gov.in/ Those appearing should visit the website of the commission and Regional Office regularly, to be up-to-date about all important notices.

The computer-based exam will be held in English and Hindi. It will consist of 100 questions and will carry 100 marks, with a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer. All the questions asked will be multiple-choice ones and will span four areas. Candidates will be accessed on general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge, elementary mathematics and English or Hindi. There will be 25 questions from each of these categories, each carrying one mark.

Image: PTI