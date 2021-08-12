SSC GD Constable Registration 2021 For 25,271 Vacancies; Check Pay Scale, Eligibility

If you are someone who wishes to become a part of the Defense Forces, then this news is for you. The Staff Selection Commission has announced the vacancy of 25,271 posts including Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Riflemen (GD) in the Assam Rifle. Interested candidates can apply for the post before August 31, 2021. The registration process started on July 16, 2021, and will end on August 31, 2021.

Constable GD Recruitment: Exam pattern

The exam pattern for SSC Constable recruitment 2021 will be an online exam that will consist of 100 MCQ pattern questions carrying 100 marks. Part A will have General Intelligence and Reasoning questions of 25 marks each. Part B will consist of General Knowledge and General Awareness for 25 marks. Part C Elementary Mathematics and Part D English/Hindi will be 25 marks each. The exam will also carry a minus marking of 0.25 on wrong answers and there is no provision for re-evaluation/re-checking of the marks. The application fee for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 is Rs 100 for male candidates and no fee will be charged for female/SC/ST/Ex-service members.

SSC GD Constable registration: Follow these steps to register

Candidates who want to apply for SSC GD Constable can visit the official website of the STAFF SELECTION COMMISSION (Government of India) or by visiting SSC.nic.in/. The aspiring candidates can also use the 'UMANG app' before August 31, 2021. All those candidates who are selected for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 will be informed through email or official call from the SSC Department.

SSC Constable exam: Eligibility criteria

Only those candidates can take part in the exam who have completed their class 10 from a recognized board. Anyone less than matriculation will not be entertained by the SSC Department. Meanwhile, the age limit for the candidature is between 18 years and 23 years.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: 25,271 Posts | Force-wise Vacancy

Number of vacancies Department 7545 BSF 8464 CISF 3806 SSB 0 CRPF/NIA 1431 ITBP 3785 AR 240 SSF

SSC GD Constable 2021 | Pay scale for SSC Constable Recruitment 2021