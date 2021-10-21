SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card Released At Ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Download

SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 for Paper 1 exam has been released on October 20, 2021, by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates from the central region can access their admit cards via sscer.org. The admit cards have been released for the exams that will be held from October 22 to November 2, 2021.

Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their registration ID, roll number, name, and birth date. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based examination modality and will take place offline. SSC has directed that all regions conduct examinations in accordance with COVID 19 protocols. All instructions on the SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 must be read by candidates.

SSC MTS Paper 1 admit card announced

The direct URL to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2020, as well as the steps to do so, are provided below. The admit card for applicants whose exams are slated to begin on October 5, 2021, was already provided by the SSC Central Region. Candidates should be aware that an admit card is required in order to participate in the examination. For more information about SSC MTS Admit Card 2020, visit the official website of the Central Region.

How to Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2020

Go to sscer.org, the official website of the Staff Selection Commission Central Region.

Navigate to the homepage's 'Latest News' section.

Choose "Know Your Status and Download e-Admit Card for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2020" from the drop-down menu.

Alternatively, go to SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 and click on the direct link.

To login, enter your roll number, registration number, candidate's name, birth date, and security code.

Exam Paper 1 SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 can be viewed and downloaded.

Take a printout of the admit card

(IMAGE: PTI)