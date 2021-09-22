SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Here's How To Download

Aspirants appearing for the Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff exam will soon be able to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2021. The SSC MTS 2021 have been scheduled between October 5 - 10. Candidates who are interested to download the admit card from the official website can refer to this article below.

Steps to get SSC MTS tier 1 admit card 2021?

Candidates should first visit the official portal and check the latest announcement.

In the SSC Latest News section, one can find the SSC MTS Admit card Download Link.

Click on the link and then open it with a new page.

Provide all the valid login details.

Click on the download option that will appear after the details are entered.

Get the SSC MTS Hall Ticket for Tier 1 on the screen.

Check the details and download it for use on your examination day.

What is SSC-MTS?

SSC-MTS is a national level exam conducted by Staff Selection Commission(SSC) for recruiting candidates for Multi-tasking Staff in several government ministries and offices. Some of the jobs that fall under this category are peon, gardener, photocopying, cleaning of the buildings, carrying files within the office from person to person etc. The SSC is an organisation under the Govt. of India. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of a Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations.

Image Credits - PTI