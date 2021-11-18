Last Updated:

SSC SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs Paper 2 Answer Key Released; Here's How To Raise Objections

SSC SI

SSC SI Answer Key 2021: The tentative answer keys for the SSC SI in the Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website. Along with the answer keys, the commission has also released the candidates’ response sheet for the November 8, 2020, examination. All those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise an objection by paying Rs 100 per answer question.

The last date to challenge the answer key is November 21. According to an official notice issued by the SSC, "Candidates can challenge the answer key till November 21". Representations in respect of the tentative answer key, if any, may be submitted online from 18.11.2021 (06:00 PM) to 21.11.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of 100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on November 21, 2021, will not be entertained under any circumstances". The commission has also instructed the candidates to take a printout of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC SI Delhi Police 2021: Here's how to raise objections

  • STEP 1: To challenge the SSC SI Answer Key 2021, a candidate needs to visit the official website: ssc.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, click on the answer key link.
  • STEP 3: Then, click on the module for the candidate's response, correct answer, and submission of representations, if any.
  • STEP 4: Submit the representations.
  • STEP 5: Take a screenshot or printout for future reference.

