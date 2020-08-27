'NEET And JEE Essential, Should Not Be Made An Issue': Narottam Mishra Backs Centre

Backing the Central government over its decision to conduct NEET-JEE examinations in September, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the exams are essential as the students passing them contribute to nation-building.

“NEET and JEE exams are not basic tests of class third or fourth. These exams are essential as people passing them contribute to nation-building. Therefore, this should not be made an issue,” Mishra said on Thursday.

While several states and student organisations have opposed the decision to hold exams amid Coronavirus pandemic, the Education Ministry confirmed that the date of examination is finalised and would not be deferred further.

‘Lakhs of students ready to appear’

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday stated that keeping in mind the order of the Supreme Court and the current situation of the pandemic, the exam dates had been finalised after two deferments. He revealed that about 85% of the students appearing for the exams had already downloaded their admit cards and were ready to sit for their tests after much preparation. To be sure, he upheld that the exams will go on as currently scheduled.

“Students and guardians constantly put pressure on us to conduct NEET and JEE exams. They asked us till when will we keep studying. Keeping the situation in mind, we pushed it back once, then twice. During this time, the Supreme Court opined that the full academic year cannot be wasted. They said, even if there is a pandemic situation, we cannot risk the future of the students."

"After two deferments, exam dates have been finalised. 85% of JEE aspirants have already downloaded their admit cards. About 7.25 lakh students are already ready to appear for the exams," said the Education Minister.

Meanwhile, over 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students. Like every year, this year too millions of students have passed their Class 12 exams and are now waiting at home to eagerly take the next step, the letter said.

While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13. The NTA assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

