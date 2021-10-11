Super 30's Anand Kumar Partners With Japanese Edtech To 'reinvent School Education'

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has collaborated with a Japanese online education company called ‘I’m Beside You’ that will aim to train brilliant minds worldwide. A press statement revealed that Kumar became a part of the initiative as his teaching style is fairly popular in Japan. Under this collaboration, the smartest children from around the world will receive lessons from the best teachers assembled for the cause.

Students to receive classes based on their personality

The company 'I'm Beside You' is famous for providing online education that is uniquely tailored to the students' personalities. An official press release revealed that the students will receive guidance from the best teachers, like Kumar, that have been brought together from different corners of the world.

The release stated that the startup aims to make the whole society a borderless school by redefining school education and catering to each student as unique and irreplaceable.

Project symbolises Japan-India relations

President of ‘I’m Beside You’, Wataru Kamiya stated that this project is a symbol of Japan-India collaboration during the COVID pandemic. PTI quoted him saying, “He (Anand Kumar) has been roped in for the unique initiative to reach out to millions of students. This is a project that symbolises the Japan-India collaboration in the Corona era, in which two Japanese startups collaborate with world-famous educator Anand Kumar”.

Besides, he also said that the collaboration with the mathematician will also help in establishing the base for development in India. As per PTI, Kamiya said that they aim to provide global service development to 1.4 billion Indians as they have positioned India as an important base for the same.

Anand Kumar, hailing from Bihar’s capital Patna, has been globally recognised for his Super 30 classes, where he provides free IIT coaching to 30 underprivileged students. Anand Kumar mother, Jayanti Devi prepares meals for the students whereas his brother, Pranav Kumar, handles the management. Last year, he collaborated with the Common Service Centre e-governance Services India Ltd to prepare online study materials for students who live in rural areas and cannot afford expensive coaching for just Rs 1.

(Image: Twitter/@TeacherAnand)