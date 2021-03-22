SVNIT Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Non-Teaching Staff Posts, Full Details Here

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat has started accepting applications for the recruitment of 17 vacancies for non-teaching posts. Eligible candidates need to adhere to the online method of applying for the posts by signing in on the official website. Candidates are advised to be prompt as the last day for submitting applications is 19 April 2021. Following is the brief notification, eligibility criteria, and other important details regarding SVNIT recruitment.

SVNIT Recruitment 2021 - SVNIT Notification, Eligibility, Application Process

While the application process has already begun on March 8 and is announced to conclude on April 19, 2021, please note that the online application must be followed up with the submission of hard copies before April 29, 2021. A total of 17 posts for the position of Lab Attendant/Office Attendant is required and is distributed on the basis of caste categories. Additionally, the candidates are required to have passed class 12th from a recognized university. The requirement for Lab Assistants is such that the candidate has to be qualified in the Science stream till class 12th to be able to apply for the position. Check out the following table for better understanding -

The notification further elaborated that the candidate must be a maximum of 27 years of age. To apply for the posts, the candidate will need to first visit the official website of SVNIT - svnit.ac.in/ - and click on the 'Recruitment Notification for Non Teaching Positions' that is embedded on the home page. The candidate will be redirected to a new page where all the vacant positions are listed. 'Apply Online' will be hyperlinked against each of the positions for the candidates to choose and apply. Finally, the candidate will be redirected to the application page where they can fill in their personal details and attach the required documents to complete the formalities. Please note that the complete application must be downloaded and taken a print out of, to ship via Speed along with the education documents to the following address - Deputy Registrar, Sardar Vallabhabhai National Institute of Technology, Ichchhanath, Dumas Road, Surat-395007.

(Image: Shutterstock)

