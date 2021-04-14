Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Surge

Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the class 10th exams 2021. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel the TN SSLC exams 2021 comes a few hours after the CBSE announced the postponement of class 12th exams and cancellation of class 10th exams.

Till now, 14 schools in Thanjavur districts had witnessed episodes of COVID infections. The state has recorded a total of 8,000 cases of Coronavirus cases in a day on Tuesday. The total number of COVID cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 940, 145.

"In the State, Class 10th exams have been canceled. This will prevent the congregation of students. We've had episodes of COVID infection in 14 schools in Thanjavur Dist. Here, we are focusing on micro-containment & canceling non-essential activity," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu board had scheduled to conduct the class 12th exams from May 3 to 21. However, the board had rescheduled the exam due to the assembly elections. Hence, the exam was pushed to be held from May 5 to May 31. The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10th) exam was also scheduled to begin on May 5. But, the class 10th board exam has been postponed. The exams will be held only after the COVID situation is conducive for exams.

CBSE class 12th exams postponed class 10 exam cancelled

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister had to intervene in the board exam issue and chaired a meeting with the education minister and officials to discuss the issue. The meeting went on for 50 minutes after which the union education minister talked to CBSE officials and decided to cancel the class 10th board exams and postpone the class 12th board exams 2021. Class 10th students will be evaluated based on an objective assessment scheme. Students will however get a chance to sit in the exam if they want when the situation is conducive for exams.

Other State Boards who have postponed their board exams

Union education minister has also asked other states to follow the CBSE decision in the interest of students' future and health. Maharashtra Board, Chhatisgarh Board had already postponed their board exams. On Wednesday, other state boards like- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh boards have also announced to postpone the board exams.