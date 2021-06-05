Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asks PM Modi To Expedite AIIMS Madurai; Claims Authorities In Limbo

In a recent development down south, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote to PM Narendra Modi appealing to the Centre to expedite the installation and functioning of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai city.

In 2018, the Union government announced the establishment of AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai and the foundation stone was laid by PM Modi on the premises on January 27, 2019. However, no significant construction work has commenced yet.

In the letter to PM Modi, CM Stalin interestingly mentioned that land for the proposed institution has already been transferred to the Government of India by the Tamil Nadu State Government. However, there has allegedly not been any progress in the establishment of AIIMS, Madurai, apart from putting up a compound wall.

MK Stalin pressed for the speedy setting up of AIIMS Madurai, in order to be able to provide quality healthcare to the people belonging to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring states. He wrote about the concerned authorities not being clear on work delegation and on authority to execute a project of this size.

In the said letter, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote, "It is learnt that the Government of India has appointed a President, an Executive Director and some Committees for the Institute. However, it is also learnt that the Committees do not have clear authority to execute a project of this size."

Temporary campus for AIIMS Madurai

Categorising reasons behind the delay as "avoidable", TN CM Stalin also spoke of reports where establishing AIIMS Madurai at a temporary location at an alternative site is being considered. However, he urged the Centre to rule out this option "as this may further delay the project".

Assuring PM Modi of Tamil Nadu's cooperation and seeking his personal intervention in the project, CM MK Stalin wrote,

"I request that a dedicated team of officers with adequate financial and administrative powers may be appointed immediately and measures may be taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to finalize and commence the construction works immediately. The State Government is willing to extend all cooperation needed for the immediate commencement and early completion of the project".

Work in Progress at other AIIMS campuses

Construction work has commenced for AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Telangana. The outpatient department has been set up and started consultations too. Similarly, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Jammu have initiated the construction work in full swing and the MBBS administration process amongst other tertiary care centres has begun too.

However, in the case of AIIMS Madurai, neither has the outpatient ward been installed nor has the development of its foundation been levelled up.