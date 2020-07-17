Tamil Nadu Govt Gives Free Books To Class 10 And 12 Students, Schools To Get Wi-fi

Tamil Nadu government has started the distribution of free books among students of Class 10 and Class 12 across the state from July 15. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu’s Minister of School Education KA Sengottaiyan revealed this information while briefing state’s Chief Minister K Palaniswami during his Erode visit on July 17. Sengottaiyan said that while the school’s curriculum will be declared within the upcoming three days, there are several changes that are taking place in schools to shift the education to online mode through laptops and mobiles.

Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the schools in Tamil Nadu have been closed since March 17 and the new measures are aimed at assisting the children to maintain pace with their syllabus. Moreover, at least 6,019 schools are also set to get wi-fi systems that will also help the students learn their lessons through YouTube and QR (Quick Response) code with selected teachers to provide guidance.

Apart from enhancing the operating systems of schools, the lessons for children would be broadcasted through 14 television channels including ‘Kalvi’, the Tamil Nadu sponsored education channel. The lessons for both Class 10 and 12 were launched during the same briefing on July 15 marking a significant step towards the TV-mode of education. State’s education minister said that the Tamil Nadu CM would even conduct a review meeting on the world for development along with the actions taken by the district administrations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Rs 151 Crore project foundation stone laid

As briefed by Sengottaiyan, CM laid the foundation stone for the Rs 151 Crore project works in district and inaugurate the completed works. This was followed by a function that was conducted at the collectorate where Tamil Nadu CM will distribute welfare measures to those who are in need amid the global health crisis.

This comes just after Tamil Nadu Board declared the results of Class 12 examinations on July 16 and Tiruppur has emerged as the top district with record pass percentage. Out of total students who appeared from the region, 97.12 per cent have passed in the examinations in Tiruppur. It was followed by Erode and Coimbatore with 96.99 per cent and 96.39 per cent respectively. This year over 7.9 lakh students appeared for Class 12 TN Board examinations and 92.3 per cent of them have passed which is a slight increase from that of the previous year that was 91.3 per cent.

