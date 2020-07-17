Periyar Statue Defaced In Tamil Nadu, MP Kanimozhi Questions AIADMK On Inaction

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi tweeted a picture of a Periyar statue defaced in Tamil Nadu and called for strict against the culprits on Friday, July 17.

The DMK's Women's wing secretary on her page posted a two-part tweet explaining her angst over the frequent vandalisation of Periyar statues in the State and the perpetrators repeatedly going unidentified and walking away "scot-free".

Periyar statue defaced in Tamil Nadu

In her post on the microblogging site, the DMK leader made scathing attacks on ruling party AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and stated that the people of Tamil Nadu will never lend support to a government that does not respect Periyar or in any way continues to allow those who insult it remain unbothered. She also further questioned why the State government is not taking adequate action to combat the crisis.

In her tweet she attached a photo of the vandalised statue and added another caption to it saying, while it's completely unreasonable that the AIADMK is doing this, she is not surprised as the party maintains abject silence on the issue.

However, this is not the first time that a Periyar statue has been defaced by miscreants. In January, earlier this year, tensions were high in Kanchipuram's Kaliyapettai as the face and hands of a Periyar statue were damaged.

The statue was touted to have been installed by local residents 20 years ago and was reportedly inaugurated by leaders of the DMK. Following the vandalisation, locals and party cadres from DMK and VCK protested demanding the arrest of the culprits. Complaints were lodged in the Salavakkam police station but the case remains unsolved.

Villagers, however, suspected that fans of actor Rajinikanth may have been responsible for the act in an apparent backlash to protests carried out by Periyarist outfits against the actor's remark on the leader and his thoughts on the Hindu establishment dating all the way back to 1971.

MP Kanimozhi further added that "Even after decades after his demise Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. He is not a mere statue but the path to self respect and social justice including those who smear him with colours."

Who is Periyar?

EV Ramasamy, more fondly remembered as Periyar was a social reformer, activist and politician, regarded widely in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the Father of the Dravidian Movement and is largely credited to have pioneered the 'Self-Respect Movement'. He was notable for raising his voice against Brahmanical dominance and dispelling myths about gender and caste-based inequality in South India, where he is revered by large sections of people.

