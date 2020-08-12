Tamil Nadu School Admission: School Admission 2020 To Commence From August 17

Tamil Nadu School Admission 2020 for the new session would begin from August 17, 2020, Monday. School Admission 2020 would involve class one to tenth. It was confirmed after the Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan announced on August 11, 2020. As per reports, he also urged parents as well as the school administration staff to follow the social distancing norms and preventive measures for COVID-19 while proceeding with the School Admission 2020 process. So, we have mentioned other details about Tamil Nadu School Admission 2020 that you must check out. Read on:

Tamil Nadu School Admission starts from August 17

Tamil Nadu School Admission 2020 is all set to commence from August 17, 2020, Monday. Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan announced the same and asserted everyone to adhere to the social distancing rules to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The education department has also planned to facilitate a safe admission process. So, Tamil Nadu School Admission 2020 for Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and class one in private schools would happen online. The minister revealed that the Directorate of Matric Schools would initiate the online School Admission 2020 process from August17, for entry-level classes through the Right to Education Act in private schools.

Tamil Nadu School Admission 2020 dates

As the class 10th results came out on August 10, the Tamil Nadu School Admission 2020 process would start from August 24, 2020. Moreover, the students would receive their provisional mark sheets from institutions from August 17 till 21. However, the officials have not announced anything about Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen plans. Check details about schools reopening:

Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen plans

Speaking about Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen 2020 plans, the Minister for School Education said that they have not made decisions for Schools Reopen 2020. He added that they would think about Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen after the number of COVID-19 cases begins reducing. Furthermore, KA Sengottaiyan said that they would consider the views of parents, teachers, academicians, and other stakeholders before announcing plans to reopen.

Besides, government schools could issue free textbooks to students during the Tamil Nadu School Admission 2020 process. Moreover, the state has been telecasting lessons for the learners on the Kalvi Television channel. On July 31, 2020, the government also issued guidelines for online classes. It also declared that assessments and assignments were not mandatory.

