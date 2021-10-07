Tamil Nadu Schools Reopening For Classes 1 To 12 On November 1, Check Guidelines Here

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin has announced that schools from classes 1 to 8 will reopen from November 1, 2021. Before this announcement, the state government had recently announced the reopening of schools for classes 9-12 too. With this order students studying in classes 1 to 12 will be able to attend classes offline from November 1, 2021. Few guidelines have also been announced for the reopening of schools.

All these guidelines were discussed in the review meeting. The Tamil Nadu CM organized a review meeting with officers to evaluate the Corona prevention activities, preventing the spread of coronavirus in neighboring states, and measures to be taken to control the spread of COVID. In that meeting itself, the Tamil Nadu schools reopening date was announced. The government also announced that the COVID curbs have been in the state till October end. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urged people to be cautious during the ensuing festival season and also to avoid visiting crowded places. He said that these moves will help in preventing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has also announced certain relaxation. Here is all one needs to know about it.

Tamil Nadu Schools Reopening Update

Tamil Nadu government had recently announced that schools for classes 9,10, 11, and 12th will reopen from September 1, 2021. In a recent move, the government under Tamil Nadu CM has decided that the physical classes for the students of classes 1 to 8 will also resume from November 1, 2021. This decision has been taken based on suggestions made by the medical experts, educationalist post considering the psychological well-being of students. It has also been decided considering the huge learning gap in society and the interest of students.

Tamil Nadu schools reopening guideline

All the COVID guidelines will be followed at the school premises. Social distance should be maintained, students, teachers as well as staff members will have to wear masks all the time and keep sanitizers with them. The School Education Department shall take necessary preparatory action and prescribe appropriate standard operating procedures for conducting classes regularly. At present, four districts of Tamil Nadu are accounting for the majority of new infections. These districts are Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, and Chengalpet.