Tamil Nadu Students Of Classes 9, 10 And 11 To Be Promoted Without Exams

Tamil Nadu has promoted students of class 9th, 10th, and 11th in the next class without any examinations. The government made a big announcement today for all the candidates in the state. The COVID-19 cases in India have been increasing with each passing day in some parts of the country. Even though the vaccination drive has started, the pandemic is far from over. The education sector is one of the most affected areas because of the pandemic.

This news by the Tamil Nadu government surely comes as a relief to all the students of classes 9, 10 and 11th. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made the announcement on Thursday. For all the people who are still confused about the news of class 9th students promoted and class 10th students promoted, here is everything you need to know about it.

Tamil Nadu promotes students of class 9th, 10th and 11th without examination

The state government has taken the decision to promote the students of only class 9th, 10th, and 11th. The decision was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and the state. The class 9th students promoted will be eligible for the class 10 exams next year and the class 10th and 11th will be eligible for the 11th and 12th, respectively. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made this announcement in the state legislative assembly today.

Although class 10th students' promotion announcement has been made, there have been no changes in the class 12 exams. The Tamil Nadu state will be conducting the class 12 exam between May 3 and May 21, 2021. Tamil Nadu schools had reopened for class 10 and class 12 on January 19, 2021. The class 12 exams will be commencing with a language paper on May 3, 2021. The last paper in the class 12 exam will take place on May 21.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of the government and Tamil Nadu schools to know about all the latest news and updates about the exams. The hostel and residential facilities for students have also been reopened by the government of Tamil Nadu. The reopening of such facilities is only for those who will be appearing in the SSLC (class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) boards exams of this year.

