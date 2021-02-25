PM Modi To Visit Poll-bound Puducherry & Tamil Nadu To Inaugurate Key Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will visit Puducherry to inaugurate several development projects. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 4 laning of NH45-A - 56 km Sattanathapuram - Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district in Puducherry at around 11:30 am in the morning, as per an official release. The capital cost to be incurred in this project is said to be about ₹ 2,426 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER). The estimated cost of the project is ₹491 crores.

All schools in Puducherry would be shut on Thursday in view of diversion of traffic for the visit of PM Modi to participate in a government function and a BJP public meeting, announced the Directorate of School Education. He would proceed to Lawspet to address a public meeting organized by the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the context of the upcoming Assembly polls. This would be PM Modi's second visit to the union territory. He had earlier visited the Union Territory on February 25 in 2018 to participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the formation of the Auroville International project.

PM Modi will also visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday and will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project and several other projects.

Leaving for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to inaugurate development works that will further ‘Ease of Living’ and economic growth. pic.twitter.com/7b6T4OJnI6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2021

President's Rule imposed

V Narayansamy on Monday resigned after his government's senior leaders including A Namassivayam, E.Theeppainjan joined the BJP and left the Congress party and its allies in the minority. Minutes after calling for a floor test, the CM and his MLAs walked out before the motion was put for voting. However, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated. On Tuesday, Oppn announced that Congress and its alliance partners will stage a demonstration in Puducherry on Wednesday to protest against the alleged "murder of democracy" by the Centre. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies, and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, his erstwhile Ministerial colleagues, and workers of the SDA are expected to participate in the demonstration.

Puducherry Assembly Polls

The assembly polls in Puducherry are expected to be conducted in April-May. Until then, the Union Territory will be run under the President's rule. Union Cabinet approved the President's rule after the Opposition (the BJP) refused to make government in Puducherry. Also, AIADMK declared earlier in the day that the opposition has no intention of forming a new government in Puducherry before the Assembly polls.

