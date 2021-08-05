TBJEE 2021: Know All About The Exam Date, Question Pattern, Eligibility Criteria & More

The governing authority of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has declared the examination date. This year, the Tripura JEE 2021 date for the exam will be August 24, 2021. In view of COVID-19, the Tripura Board had rescheduled the TBJEE 2021 date. However, this is the final date, and thereafter no rescheduling of the date will take place. Students who will be appearing in the TBJEE 2021 exam, can check more details by visiting the official website of the Tripura Board.

Tripura JEE Exam 2021 exam pattern

TBJEE 2021: The Tripura Joint Entrance Exam will be conducted for subjects, including Physics and Chemistry, Biology, and Maths. According to Tripura JEE 2021 notification, this year the exam will be conducted on a single day and the paper will be held in three shifts. This year, the exams for Biology and Mathematics will be held in the second and third shifts.

Tripura JEE 2021 Question pattern

TBJEE 2021 notification: The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions. The candidate will be allowed 45 minutes to attempt each section on the question paper. Moreover, the subjects have been divided into 10 different modules and three questions will be asked from each section worth 12 marks.

According to the Tripura JEE 2021 notification, students will have negative marking for wrong answers. One mark will be deducted from the total marks for each mistake. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, every exam for TBJEE 2021 will be of 120 marks. Students, however, are free to check more details regarding the exam on the official website of Tripura JEE.

Eligibility criteria for TJEE 2021

According to the eligibility criteria for TJEE 2021, a candidate must be a permanent resident of Tripura. Those students whose parents are not permanent residents of the state but are an officer on deputation of the government of Tripura or an officer of the Central government are eligible for the exam. (In such cases, the officer must complete a minimum of 3 years of service in the state). A candidate must have passed or appear or due to appear in the Higher Secondary Examination of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education or Central board.