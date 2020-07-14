TCS Recruitment: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers In India Amid Coronavirus Crisis

During the current Coronavirus pandemic situation all around the world, a lot of people are afraid of losing their jobs. Several companies and sectors are not hiring new employees in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to hire as many as 40,000 freshers in its TCS recruitment amid the Coronavirus crisis. According to several news reports, this move comes despite a sharp drop in the recent quarter’s revenue.

TCS Hiring 2020

TCS is India’s biggest IT exporter and according to the report, TCS is also considering to double its US campus hiring to nearly 2,000 this fiscal. This move is aimed at reducing the dependence on H-1B and L-1 work visas. TCS EVP and global HRD head Milind Lakkad, in a media interaction, said that their key strategy for building the bottom will never change. The 40,000 freshers in TCS hiring 2020 might become 35000 or even 45000 and that is tactical call TCS will make, he added. The move shows that TCS is confident of bouncing back in business in the second half of this year.

Apart from Engineers, TCS is also recruiting graduates from the top 10 business schools in the US. Both freshers and experienced candidates are being hired in TCS recruitment of US for key business roles. Lakkad in his media interaction said that local delivery was not new to TCS instead they just had to increase the scale. TCS has hired more than 20,000 Americans since 2014, the report added.

TCS Recruitment

TCS honoured all the 40,000 offers in India for TCS recruitment of last year. The freshers in TCS vacancy will be joining the company mid-July. Around 87 per cent of the total 40,000 candidates of TCS recruitment of last year are already active on their learning platform, Lakkad added. He further mentioned that around 8,000 to 11,000 recruits undergo online assessment every week. Talking about the new recruits, Lakkad said that over 8,000 fresh recruits have completed one or more digital certifications before joining. Milind Lakkad also addressed Donald Trump’s decision to suspend H-1B and L-1 work visas. In his media interaction, Milind Lakkad called this decision as unfortunate and unfair.