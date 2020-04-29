TCS Announces Work From Home Permanently For 75% Of Its Workforce By 2025 | Check Details

In recent news, Indian corporate giant TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) has planned to ensure a 25/25 model for its future employees. The aim of this new model is to occupy much less office space and employ a “Secure Borderless Work Spaces” way of operation. Know more about the TCS decision that will ensure that 75% of its employees work from home permanently by 2025.

TCS employees to work from home permanently?

TCS is India’s largest IT service that has decided to discard its 20-year-old operational model and improvise to a new one. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown, TCS has decided that it will ask its 4.48 lakh employees from India and abroad to take up work from home permanently. Currently, the software industry has an average of 20% of its employees working from home as of today.

TCS's new 25/25 model

The 25/25 model will ensure that minimal office space is required for work purpose. The company has decided that it will not use more than 25% of the workforce in the actual office space. It said that it can manage all the facilities to be 100% productive even when they have only 25% of the manpower working from the office, while the rest 75% could work from home.

TCS chief operating officer NG Subramaniam mentioned that each employee would spend only 25% of their working time in office while the rest would complete from their home. During team projects, only 75% of the team can work staying at one location while the rest would be dispersed to various locations as needed.

What is TCS’s 'Secure Borderless Work Spaces' operational model?

After TCS was able to move 90% of its employees into this SBWS operational model post lockdown in the country, it was seen that SBWS had become a strong platform for employees while they worked from home. TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan sent a letter to TCS employees citing that there had been 35,000 meetings, 406000 calls, and 340 lakh messages across the company through the digital collaboration platform called the SBWS.

The letter further stated that SBWS managed cybersecurity at the prime level, ensured appropriate project management practices to ensure that there was no compromise in the project quality.

