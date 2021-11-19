TCS Is Offering Free Online Certificate Courses For IT Professionals And Students

Tata Consultancy Service has announced that it is conducting a 15 day online, free course for freshers, undergraduate (UG), as well as post graduates. TCS certificate course aims to sharpen their employability skills. The official website having details of course reads, "There are no prerequisites for taking this course, the official website says." By taking this course, candidates are expected to improve their core skills such as communication, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy. This will in turn help them in becoming ready for the professional world.

"The course has been designed with the intent to equip the youth of today with core employability skills to take on the future," says TCS.

Known as ‘Career Edge-Young Professional’, TCS online course is being offered by TCS’s business unit iON. All the interested candidates can enrol by registering on the official website at tcsion.com. The details related to course can be checked here. Candidates will be taught through modules that will contain videos, presentations, reading material, and recorded webinars by experts from TCS. Candidates will also have the option of raising queries and sharing their suggestions.

Candidates will learn-

Behavioural skills to build workplace camaraderie Presentation and communication skills to create an impact Create effective resumes that give strong profile visibility Business etiquette appropriate in a corporate setting Fundamentals of Accounting and IT Concept of Artificial Intelligence

How to subscribe for TCS courses

Candidates should go to learning.tcsionhub.in

On the homepage go to courses and click on 'career edge young professional'

Candidates will be redirected to a window which will have the course details, go through it

Click on subscribe and then on the dialogue box appeared on the left side click on create account

Here is the direct link to register for TCS online course

About the Course

Official website reads, "The job market today is fraught with challenges and is more competitive than ever before, requiring youth to put their best foot forward to win. If used smartly, this period can be a self-transformational stage for them. The need of the hour is for youth to be equipped with core employability skills such as communication, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy skills to be gainfully employed. TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional is a free to access 15-day career preparedness course that has been designed with the intent to equip the youth of today with core employability skills to take on the future."

At the end of each module, an online assessment will be done. The test module will not be there for Gain Guidance from Career Gurus, Gain Foundational Skills in IT, Understand Accounting Fundamentals and Understand Artificial Intelligence (Part 1 and Part 2). Post the successful completion, candidates will be given a certificate by TCS.