Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Validity Extended From 7 Years To Lifetime: Education Min

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday that the government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to life with retrospective effect from 2011. Last year, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in its 50th meeting of the general body had approved the extension of the TET certificate validity from 7 years to a lifetime.

The respective states and Union Territories will take necessary action to revalidate or issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed, he added. The NCTE guidelines issued on February 11, 2011, stated that TET would be conducted by the state governments and the certificate would remain valid 7 years from the date of passing.

Pokhriyal said this will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field. Passing a relevant Teachers Eligibility Test is mandatory for a person to start a career in the elementary teaching profession in India.

The national-level Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by the CBSE, and the certificate is accepted when applying for a teaching post in elementary schools. The TET exams are also conducted at the state level by several states.

TET Eligibility Criteria for Candidates