Telangana Cancels SSC, Intermediate Exams For TOSS In Wake Of Rising COVID-19 Cases

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana government on Wednesday cancelled SSC and intermediate exams for Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) students across the state. An official notification in this regard will be released soon.

S Venkateshwara Sharma, director of Telangana Open School Society said that the students have been promoted to the next class. The decision came after the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the cancellation of exams.

Around 42,000 SSC students and 33,000 intermediate students will be promoted to the next class after the Telangana government’s order.

READ | Lockdown Lessons: Students Don Teachers' Role For Classmates In Telangana

READ | Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon

Coronavirus cases near 1,500

The rise in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Tuesday, with 1,430 infections and seven deaths being reported, taking the tally of in the state to 47,705 and fatalities to 429. Out of the 1,430 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 703, followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 117 and 105 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 36,385 people (76 per cent) have recovered so far, while 10,891were under treatment. The bulletin said 16,855 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 2,93,077 samples have been tested. the tests per million population were 7,327, while cumulative sample positivity rate was 16 per cent.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals. It said people can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories.

READ | Telangana: 4 Arrested For Allegedly Selling Remdesivir And Favipiravir At Exorbitant Rates

READ | File Affidavit In HC With All Facts On COVID-19 Issues: Telangana CM

(Image credits: PTI)