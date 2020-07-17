Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the final decision of the reopening of schools will be taken soon as cases of coronavirus continue to rise. After a meeting with officials at Pragati Bhavan, Rao said that a long-term strategy will be prepared to strengthen the government educational institutions of the state.

The Telangana CM announced that the academic session for engineering courses will commence from August 17, adding that the state will soon decide on the reopening of schools. The examinations for only final year students will be conducted and the rest of the students will be promoted on the basis of previous performances. The final decision on school reopening will also address the issues related to the teaching process after examining the Centre Guidelines and methods adopted by other states.

Rao said that the government is also preparing to combine entrance tests schedule so that the students will not lose their precious academic year. He added that the government will take the responsibility of further education of orphaned girls who studied up to 10th standard in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and a policy decision in this regard will be announced shortly.

Read: Opposition Targets KCR Over Secretariat Building Demolition As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Telangana's coronavirus response

Meanwhile, the continuous rise in coronavirus cases has become a major concern with no respite in the foreseeable future. According to a study published in the leading medical journal The Lancet, Telangana is one of the most vulnerable states against COVID-19. Researchers said that the “vulnerability” means the risk of consequences of infection, including spread, morbidity, mortality, and other socio-economic effects of the pandemic.

The study noted that Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, and Gujarat have a high vulnerability. The scientists said that the index aims to help planners and policymakers to effectively prioritise regions for resource allocation and risk mitigation strategies for better COVID-19 response.

Read: Telangana: As CM KCR Is Missing In Action, Congress Questions If He Is COVID-19 Positive