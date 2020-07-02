Telangana HC Issues Notice To State Govt Over Policy Decision On Online Classes

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Telangana Education Department and state government, questioning them about the policy decision on online classes. The High Court has further pushed a ban on online classes in private schools after the Petitioner's counsel brought to the notice of the court that it was illegal to start classes without starting the academic year.

"Telangana High Court on Wednesday pushed for a ban on online classes in private schools. The suit was filed by the Hyderabad School Students' Parents Association. The Petitioner's counsel brought to the court that it was illegal to start classes without starting the academic year," the statement by the Hyderabad Schools Parents' Association stated.

The Petitioner's counsel also highlighted the serious injustice to poor students with regard to online classes. They said that not all students are privileged in buying laptops and smartphones. "Will everyone have the financial burden of buying laptops and smartphones? the counsel questioned. The High Court queried on this occasion and issued notices to the state government as it has not made the online classes policy clear. The advocate for the government has brought the matter to the attention of the District Education Officers.

The Court has made observations on the plight of financially deprived students. The government pleader informed of no decision or guidelines issued regarding online classes. The court further made an observation that the petitioner has rightly pointed out the plight of parents having more than one child which has put the additional financial burden and also the children are made to sit with full uniform for online classes.

Furthermore, the proceedings affirmed that no online classes should be conducted, and if any online classes are conducted to collect the fees in contravention of government order, parents should inform the concerned District Education Officer and the DEO shall take appropriate legal action on the schools which are violating the order. The court also maintained that it is very pathetic to conduct classes for nursery and lower grade children.

The petition further prayed that the Court to direct the respondents to legal action against the private schools for conducting online classes and for collecting term fee, admission fee, developmental charges, library fees, extracurricular activity fee, transportation fee instead of only monthly fee in violation of government order dated April 21 to access online classes.

The matter is further posted for July 3.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image -ANI)