TS DOST 2020: Admission For Undergraduate Course In Telangana Postponed; Details Here

Following the postponing of all Common Entrance tests in the state, the Telangana State government has also postponed admission registration to all undergraduate courses in the state. The decision was announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on their official website on July 1, 2020. Here are the details of the decision.

TS DOST 2020

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has postponed the Phase I registration through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2020. TS DOST has been postponed for 15 days due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The TSCHE has intimated on its website that the updated schedule for DOST application will be uploaded on the official website soon. Class 12 Board exam results were declared by the state education board on June 18, 2020.

The previous TS DOST notification was posted on the website on June 22, 2020. The TSCHE had announced in the previous notification that the TS DOST application was supposed to begin on July 1, 2020, which is today. Once the admission process for UG courses was resumed, students could enrol in all undergraduate courses such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Com, B.Com (Hons)/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA and etc.

These courses are offered by various universities in the state such as Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University as well as Palamuru University. For the academic year of 2020-2021, students could use dost.cgg.gov.in. for admission registration.

TS DOST Application

Applicants are required to pay a one-time registration feel of Rs 200 for the Phase I of online registration. The amount can be paid using Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking and even Wallet. For the TS DOST 2020 Phase II registration, applicants need to pay Rs 400. The Phase III registration process is scheduled to commence on by August 8, 2020, and the allotment of the seats is supposed to be completed and released on August 19, 2020. Semester I is scheduled to commence from September 1, 2020, in the state.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Telangana state government decided to cancel Class 10 examinations and promote the students to Class 11. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao revealed his decision in an official press release by his government. The students were promoted based on their performance in internal assessments that were conducted in schools throughout the year. The Chief Minister revealed that the decision was taken to protect students from the viral outbreak.