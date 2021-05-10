Telangana Medical Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 50,000 Vacancies For Doctors And Nurses

Telangana government has invited online applications from MBBS graduates for recruitment against 50,000 vacancies for temporary recruitment with a view to lessen the burden on the Medical and Health Dept. staff who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as the front-line workers. The decision was taken on Sunday. Candidates who have completed their MBBS course can apply for the posts.

"CM Sri KCR has decided to invite applications from qualified MBBS graduates (about 50,000) for appointments on a temporary basis with a view to lessen the burden on the Medical and Health Dept. staff who are fighting the #Covid19 pandemic as the front-line workers. Hon’ble CM has exhorted the Health & Medical Dept. officials to appoint Doctors, Nurses, Lab Technicians, Pharmacists, and other Para-Medical staff at the earliest to work for a period of two to three months and leverage their services for the treatment of #Covid19 patients. They shall be paid salaries commensurating the services and they must be suitably rewarded for working with the State Govt. in these difficult and challenging times. Weightage may be given to such candidates in the future Govt. job recruitments. Hon’ble CM has appealed to the young doctors, other medical and health professionals to come forward and serve people who are distraught with the COVID19 Pandemic," Telangana CMO has tweeted.

Telangana Medical Recruitment 2021

The posts include- Medical Officer - Specialist, MBBS and Ayush, Staff Nurse and Lab Technician. The last date for receipt of applications is May 22, 2021. Retired Medical professionals can also apply for the posts.

Consolidated remuneration per month

Medical Officer-Specialist -- Rs 1,00,000

Medical Officer-MBBS -- Rs 40,000

MedicalOfficer-AYUSH -- Rs 35,000

Staff Nurse -- Rs 23,000

LabTechnician --- Rs 17,000

"For Retired Government Medical Professionals higher of the following will be extended. Consolidated remuneration shown in the table above, or last pay drawn minus current pension," the official notice reads.

Direct link to apply online for Telangana medical recruitment 2021