Telangana Post Office Recruitment 2021: Apply For 55 Posts, Check Eligibility, Pay Scale

The Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad has issued an official notification for various posts on August 28. All eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Telangana post office recruitment 2021 or tsposts.in/sportsrecruitment. The last date to apply is September 24, 2021.

Telangana post office recruitment 2021

As per the official notification, Telangana post office recruitment 2021 is for filling 55 posts. These 55 posts include Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices, Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service (RMS) Offices, and Postman in Post Offices. Mail Guard (MG) in Railway Mail Service (RMS) Offices. MTS in Post Offices/RMS Offices/Postal Accounts Office.

Telangana Post Office MTS Recruitment | Educational Qualification

To apply for the Postal/Sorting Assistant, a candidate must hold a class 12 degree from a recognized board or equivalent.

To apply for the postman, a candidate must have passed the 12th class from a recognized board. He should know the local language. i.e Telugu. For applying for the Postman position, it is important that the candidate should have studied Telugu at least up to the 10th standard. The person applying for the post must have a driving license or he must get one within two years of appointment.

To apply for MTS, a candidate must have a class 10th degree from a recognized board. He must also know the Telugu language and must have studied Telugu till class 10.

Telangana post office recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant-Rs 25,500-to 81,1000 at Level-4, plus admissible allowances.

Postman/Mail Guard-Rs 21, 700-to Rs 69.100 in Level 3, plus admissible allowances.

Multi-tasking Staff (MTS)-18,000 to Rs 56,900 in Level-1, plus admissible allowances.

Telangana post office recruitment 2021 | Age Limit

For Postal Assitant/Sorting Assitant, the age of the candidate must be between 18-27 years. Postman/Mail Guard between 18-27 years old. For the MTS post, a candidate should be between 18-25 years old. Notably, all the OBC candidates will get a relaxation of 3 years and the SC/ST candidates will get 5 years.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH