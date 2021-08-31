Telangana School Reopening Stayed By High Court As Number Of COVID Cases Soar

Telangana School Reopening Update: Telangana High Court has stayed the state government's order to re-open all educational institutions in Telangana from September 1. This means that the schools of the state will remain be closed till further orders. The Telangana government had earlier announced the Telangana school reopening date. As per the schedule, the offline classes were to resume from September 1. The schools were supposed to re-open following all the COVID protocols and following all the social distance measures.

To be noted that the revised date for reopening has not been announced yet. As of now, it is clear that the schools will not reopen from tomorrow, September 1, 2021. The State government is expected to announce the reopening date once the COVID situation normalizes in the state.

COVID cases in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday, August 29, recorded 257 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,57,376, while one more death took the fatality count to 3,870. The number of active cases fell below the 6,000 mark and stood at 5,912. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 87 cases, followed by Rangareddy, Khammam and Warangal Urban with 18 each, a health department bulletin said.

State Government planned for repening

Earlier the State government had conveyed to the Headmasters and principals that they will have to prepare a customized seating plan as per classroom size to endure physical distancing is followed. It was also decided that if any student shows symptoms of fever must be taken for Covid-19 testing to the nearest facility. If he/she tests positive, all staff and students must be tested for the RTPCR and RAT tests. The officers were also asked to send daily reports to C&DSE on the cleaning activities at school.

Before that, the Schools in the state were set to reopen schools from July 1, 2021. It was deferred due to the COVID-19 situation and then it was decided to reopen from September 1 post a review meeting was headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya had also announced that State is planning to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before Teachers Day on September 5, 2021.